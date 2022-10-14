Search icon
Robbie Coltrane death: Harry Potter's Hagrid, veteran comic actor passes away at 72

Robbie Coltrane was popularly known for playing Harry Potter's guardian Hagrid in the cinematic adaptation of JK Rowlings' novels

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Hagrid

Veteran Scottish comic actor Robbie Coltrane, who gained immense popularity for playing wizard Harry Potter's guardian Hagrid in the cinematic adaptation of JK Rowlings' popular novel franchise passed away at the age of 72. Artist's agency WME confirmed the demise of Coltrane to The Hollywood Reporter. As per the New York Times, Robbie died at a hospital in Larbert, Scotland. Although the family of the actor didn't disclose the cause of death, it is reported that he was unwell for some time. 

As per the portal, Robbie started his career in comedy and theatre. In his illustrious career, Robbie was also seen in two James Bond films, Goldeneye and The World is Not Enough. Coltrane was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, he continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh. 

The BAFTA Award winner gained universal fame by playing the supporting role of Rubeus Hagrid the Giant in the Harry Potter films, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. The news of Robbie's demise has left Harry Potter fans shattered. Hagrid the Giant is one of the favourite characters from the fantasy adventure. Thus, several fans shared their feelings about Coltrane's demise. 

Here are some of the reactions

Among his recent performance, Coltrane reprised his role as Hagrid in the fantasy short film Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The veteran star also wrote an autobiography, Coltrane in a Cadillac. Robbie starred in the TV series of the same name in 1993, where he drove across America from Los Angeles to New York City in a classic 1951 Cadillac car. 

