Robbie Coltrane death: Harry Potter's Hagrid, veteran comic actor passes away at 72

Hagrid

Veteran Scottish comic actor Robbie Coltrane, who gained immense popularity for playing wizard Harry Potter's guardian Hagrid in the cinematic adaptation of JK Rowlings' popular novel franchise passed away at the age of 72. Artist's agency WME confirmed the demise of Coltrane to The Hollywood Reporter. As per the New York Times, Robbie died at a hospital in Larbert, Scotland. Although the family of the actor didn't disclose the cause of death, it is reported that he was unwell for some time.

As per the portal, Robbie started his career in comedy and theatre. In his illustrious career, Robbie was also seen in two James Bond films, Goldeneye and The World is Not Enough. Coltrane was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, he continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh.

The BAFTA Award winner gained universal fame by playing the supporting role of Rubeus Hagrid the Giant in the Harry Potter films, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001. The news of Robbie's demise has left Harry Potter fans shattered. Hagrid the Giant is one of the favourite characters from the fantasy adventure. Thus, several fans shared their feelings about Coltrane's demise.

Here are some of the reactions

Robbie Coltrane, man. Star of FLASH GORDON. But seriously, obviously a British stalwart, but mesmerising as the title role in Cracker, a hallmark of UK drama. October 14, 2022

#RobbieColtrane Sad news. Remember him from A Kick Up The Eighties with Rik,Tracy and the gang. Great TV. October 14, 2022

A very big loss, tremendous actor.



The sad part of getting older is icons you have admired for years sadly pass on....but what a body of work he has left.



RIP #RobbieColtrane https://t.co/9Oi5HRpl5X — Ross @rsuttie) October 14, 2022

Among his recent performance, Coltrane reprised his role as Hagrid in the fantasy short film Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The veteran star also wrote an autobiography, Coltrane in a Cadillac. Robbie starred in the TV series of the same name in 1993, where he drove across America from Los Angeles to New York City in a classic 1951 Cadillac car.