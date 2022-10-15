Robbie Coltrane death: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling pay emotional tributes to Harry Potter's Hagrid

Robbie Coltrane-Daniel Radcliffe-Emma Watson/Twitter



Born Anthony Robert McMillan, Robbie Coltrane gained worldwide fame after playing Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter franchise. The veteran actor passed away on October 14, 2022, at the age of 72 in his home country Scotland. Now, his co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, and the author JK Rowling have shared heartfelt tributes for Robbie.

Radcliffe, who played the titular role in the wizarding franchise, issued a statement to Deadline which reads, "Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."







Watson, who played Hermione Granger, took to her Instagram Stories, shared a photo with the actor, and penned down her tribute. "Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione", she wrote.

JK Rowling, who penned down the Harry Potter novels, shared a picture with Robbie on her Twitter handle and wrote, "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

