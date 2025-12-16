FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Rob Reiner, Michele death case: Son Nick Reiner 'booked' for murdering his parents, police reveal: 'Charges have not...'

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed the arrest of Nick Reiner for the murder of Rob Reiner and Michele.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 04:25 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rob Reiner, Michele death case: Son Nick Reiner 'booked' for murdering his parents, police reveal: 'Charges have not...'
Rob Reiner with Nick Reiner
Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of murdering his parents, authorities confirmed on Monday, reported Variety. Nick Reiner was arrested Sunday at 9:15 p.m. and booked on Monday at 5:04 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department online records, as per the outlet.
At a press conference on Monday, Los Angeles Police Department Chief Jim McDonnell confirmed the arrest, saying that Nick Reiner had been "booked for murder."

"A very, very tragic incident," McDonnell said, as quoted by Variety. Charges have not yet been filed. In a press release, the LAPD said investigators expect to submit the case to the District Attorney's office for filing on Tuesday. Bail for Nick Reiner was initially set at USD 4 million but was later revoked. Jail records show that he is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles, as per the outlet.

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon at around 3:40 p.m. The Los Angeles Police Department said at the time that their deaths were being investigated as a homicide, but had not identified a suspect, and no one had been detained. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," a family spokesman said in a statement. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," as quoted by Variety.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday night that a member of the Reiner family was being questioned by police. Shortly after, People magazine reported that multiple family members had alleged that Nick Reiner was responsible for the killings. Nick Reiner has previously spoken publicly about his struggles with addiction and co-wrote the 2015 film "Being Charlie," which was directed by Rob Reiner and centred on the experience of addiction. Rob and Michele Reiner are also survived by two other children, son Jake Reiner, who was formerly a local news reporter for KCAL Los Angeles, and daughter Romy. Rob Reiner also adopted a daughter, Tracy Reiner, during his marriage to actress and director Penny Marshall, according to Variety. 

