RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr on Breaking Bad, dies by suicide at 34; Bryan Cranston remembers 'sweet son'

Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in the critically acclaimed series, has died by suicide at the age of 34. Here's how Bryan Cranston, who played the show's protagonist Walter White aka Heisenberg, remembered his on-screen son.

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the hit series Breaking Bad, died by suicide at the age of 34 on October 12. He portrayed the son of Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Skyler White (Anna Gunn) across all five seasons of the show, which aired from 2008 to 2013. Mitte, who had cerebral palsy in real life, brought greater visibility to the condition through his performance. Beyond acting, he was also a vocal advocate for disability representation and inclusion in Hollywood.

A statement from the actor’s representative read, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion."

Bryan Cranston, who played Mitte's onscreen father, Walter White, penned an emotional note on Instagram, remembering the late actor. Along with sharing a photo with Mitte, Cranston wrote, "I'm in deep despair as I write this tonight. RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr., a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with Cerebral Palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination."

"Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way...He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid...It is especially devastating to hear that he took his own life. Why? We were texting each other just a few weeks ago – figuring out when we could meet for lunch. I don’t know if that lunch would have changed his future...But I do know that I loved him, and thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed....I'll miss you, son," he concluded.

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