RIPJimmyFallon trends on Twitter, comedian seeks Elon Musk's help to 'fix' rumours

Jimmy Fallon/Instagram

In spite of what you might have learned from the 'RIP Jimmy Fallon' trend on Twitter, Tonight Show presenter Jimmy Fallon is still alive and thriving. It's unclear how the hashtag started trending on Twitter.

People are constantly tweeting "RIP Jimmy Fallon" along with images of various other comedians and late-night show hosts, including James Corden, Steve Harvey, Jimmy Kimmel, and others.

Fallon joined the trend and tweeted, “Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon

Reacting to it Elon Musk wrote, “Fix what?”

Check out the tweets here:

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

Take a look at some tweets that went viral:

— Eclipse Shade (@EclipseShade69) November 16, 2022

— Men Enthusiast posting L’s (@MenEnthusiast2) November 16, 2022

Reminder Jimmy Fallon did this to Donald Trump. I’m going to miss Jimmy #TrumpAnnouncement #RIPJimmyFallon pic.twitter.com/UwAIAZOKdA — Adam (@FGRAdam) November 16, 2022

Jimmy Fallon showing up to The Tonight Show after #RIPJimmyFallon trending: pic.twitter.com/iL00wASlKA — Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) November 16, 2022

According to Lake County Florida News, it might have also started with a fake Tonight Show account tweeting a doctored image of Fallon and falsely saying that he had passed away.

Also read: Elon Musk fired 20 Twitter employees for criticising him on social media, in private

For the unversed, Twitter owner Elon Musk has decided to find a new leader to oversee the social media platform. New York Post, citing Reuters, said that Musk made the remarks on Wednesday while testifying in a Delaware court to defend against claims that his USD 56 billion pay package at Tesla was based on easy-to-achieve performance targets and was approved by a compliant board of directors.