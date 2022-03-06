Rihanna sets maternity fashion goals, flaunts baby bump in VIRAL photos

Rihanna, the pop icon and fashion mogul, has been wowing fans with her maternity clothes while expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The actress can be seen wearing layers of jacket and sweater in new images that have gone viral.

Earlier Rihanna took to her Instagram and had dropped a photo of her baby bump. Dressed in an oversize jersey in orange and blue teamed with matching orange gloves, Rihanna lifted the jersey to give fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. Alongside the photos, Rihanna wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month.

Earlier, Pop star Rihanna became the richest woman musician in the world after Forbes officially declared her a billionaire. Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, making her the richest woman musician in the world, but her music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine said.

The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.

The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of color, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.