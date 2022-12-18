Rihanna reveals her baby boy's face for the first time, video goes viral

Photo credit: Twitter

On TikTok, Rihanna posted the first video of her son. She publicly revealed her child's face for the first time. She shared a sweet video of her son smiling and making wonderful facial expressions. In May 2022, she gave birth to a son with her boyfriend, the rapper A$AP Rocky. Page Six and TMZ both confirmed the couple's baby's birth, which occurred on May 13 in Los Angeles.

The son was dressed in a black full-sleeved T-shirt in the video. He smiled as he turned to face his mother.

Check out the video here:

Earlier, after Forbes formally proclaimed pop sensation Rihanna a billionaire, she rose to the position of richest musician in the world. Despite being the richest musician in the world with an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion, Rihanna's income is not primarily derived from her music, according to Forbes magazine.

According to Forbes, the singer, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, was born in Barbados and makes an estimated $1.4 billion from her 50% ownership of the Fenty Beauty cosmetics company.

The remaining portion of Rihanna's riches, according to the magazine, comes from her ownership in the Savage x Fenty lingerie brand and her earnings as a singer and actress.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of color, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

For the unversed, Rocky was previously linked to rapper Iggy Azalea from 2012 to 2013 and model Chanel Iman from 2013 to 2014. In November 2020, a source confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship. The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. She featured Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign that July and the duo did several interviews together to promote their collab.