Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely to meet soon

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG statement on US over his country's nuclear programme negotiations, says, 'breaks promises,...they lie...'

'Shah Rukh Khan has a childlike...': Vikrant Massey reveals what SRK told him, Rani Mukerji after getting Best Actor National honour: 'Main toh yeh award..'

'You can buy oil from any nation in...' US Energy Secretary tells India amid ongoing trade dispute

Sarai Kale Khan to Meerut in just 1 hour: 4 tracks, 6 platforms, 14 lifts, 18 escalators…, India's BIGGEST Namo Bharat station is ready, check here to know details

New SHOCKING twist in Coldplay KissCam scandal: HR Kristin Cabot's husband was in same concert with...

Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'

Bhuvan Arora on how his cop Hemant Kumar in Janaawar is different from other cops on OTT: 'I would rather...' | Exclusive

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely to meet soon

US acknowledges 'turbulence' with India, but signals that Modi-Trump likely...

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG statement on US over his country's nuclear programme negotiations, says, 'breaks promises,...they lie...'

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG statement on US over Iran's nuclear...

'Shah Rukh Khan has a childlike...': Vikrant Massey reveals what SRK told him, Rani Mukerji after getting Best Actor National honour: 'Main toh yeh award..'

Shah Rukh Khan has a childlike...': Vikrant Massey reveals what SRK told him

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'

Rihanna welcomed her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky on September 13, 2025, and on September 24, she dropped the first photo of Rocki Irish Mayers.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 06:37 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Rihanna, rapper A$AP Rocky welcome their 3rd child, introduce daughter Rocki Irish Mayers to fans: 'Who the f**k says it has to be..'
Rihanna with Rocki Irish Mayers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Singer-songwriter Rihanna has embraced motherhood again. The singer is now a mother to her 3rd child. The ‘Love On The Brain’ singer, 37, welcomed her third baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with rapper A$AP Rocky, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting the first few photos of her little one. The baby was born on September 13, 2025. But the news of the baby’s birth was shared by Rihanna on her Instagram on Thursday.

As per ‘People’, in the photo, Rihanna could be seen holding baby Rocki, who was wearing a pink onesie. She also included a photo of her baby's little pink gloves, which had ribbons lacing them up the top.

On May 5, the couple, who have been together since 2020, revealed that they were expecting baby No. 3. Rihanna debuted her baby bump while walking around New York City, and the Long. Live. A$AP artist, 36, confirmed the happy news on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet. The pair are already parents to two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Though Rihanna and A$AP Rocky weren't actively planning to start a family when they became pregnant with their first child, the ‘Work’ singer did tell Vogue that the two were "certainly not planning against it" either.

"I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f*** says it has to be that way”, she told the outlet in April 2022. "I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom”.

Following the couple's big pregnancy reveal at the 2025 Met Gala, an exclusive source shared with ‘People’ that the couple are "thrilled to be growing their family”.

The insider also explained why the couple wanted to have their children close together in age. The source told ‘People’, "Rihanna has always wanted a big family, so she couldn’t be more excited. Rihanna and Rocky are thrilled to be growing their family and they can’t wait to give their boys another sibling”.

“They wanted to have their children close together in age, so that they could grow up together and share a close bond. They feel so blessed and are so grateful for this next chapter in their lives. It’s a very special time”, the source added.

(Except the headline, the copy isn't edited by IANS, and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to fix..., ‘We have already seen...’
US State Secy Marco Rubio gives hope of tariff relief to India, make attempt to
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM and...; it is owned by...
Palace worth Rs 40000000000 lands in legal battle between minister, former CM an
Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story: From falling for each other by chance, secret wedding to surprise pregnancy
Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s love story
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames Israel of..
Donald Trump seeks ceasefire between Israel-Hamas, says, 'We have to...', blames
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch
Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE