SIIMA 2023: Ponniyin Selvan 1 wins Best Film; Kamal Haasan, R Madhavan, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha bag top acting honours

Asia Cup 2023 final: Know prize money for winning team, runner up in India vs Sri Lanka match

Brazil plane crash: 14 dead as aircraft crashes while trying to land in heavy rain

Naatu Naatu fever grips the WWE superstars, watch Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn and others dance away

Nitish Kumar vs PM Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls? Bihar CM may be INDIA bloc’s pitch for PM candidate

Asia Cup 2023 final: Know prize money for winning team, runner up in India vs Sri Lanka match

Brazil plane crash: 14 dead as aircraft crashes while trying to land in heavy rain

Rihanna gives birth to baby boy, welcomes first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November of that same year,

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 20, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

Barbadian singer-songwriter Rihanna has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The news of the baby`s birth was confirmed by Page Six and TMZ has reported that the baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. A source close to the couple has revealed that they are at home in Los Angeles with the baby. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," the source said, according to People magazine. The Grammy winner`s pregnancy first came into the public eye back in late January after images emerged of her proudly displaying the baby bump as she strolled on the streets of Harlem with Rocky. Rihanna and Rocky have been dating since early 2020. They went public with their romance in November of that same year. In April 2022, there had been rumours about the rapper cheating on her but were later found to be false, as per Page Six.

Rihanna or RiRi and A$AP Rocky had reportedly split after the Grammy-winning singer discovered the rapper cheating on her with Amina Muaddi, according to reports. Amina is Fenty's footwear designer for the uninitiated.

A now-deleted tweet read, "Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. Amina was responsible for designing Fenty's footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA... Allegedly this happened during Paris Fashion Week.”

Also read: Rihanna says 'pregnancy unlocked new levels of love and respect' for her mother

Squashing the heightening speculations around Rihanna and A$AP Rocky split, a source connected to the couple had revealed that the pop artists are still together and are currently awaiting the birth of their first child. There were rumours buzzing around that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who is currently awaiting the birth of their first child, have parted ways because he cheated on her, but a source directly connected to both artists told TMZ that neither the breakup claim nor the cheating is true. 

