Rihanna confirms second pregnancy after explosive Superbowl half-time performance

Rihanna at the Superbowl half-time show (Twitter)

Pop star Rihanna was the star of the show at the half-time performance at the Superbowl, America’s biggest sporting event. The annual American football title game sees a high-profile performance from the world of music every year. On Sunday night, it was Rihanna in her comeback to live gigs after a long time. And many fans noticed that the singer seemed to be sporting a baby bump.

One of her gestures in the beginning of her performance seemed to confirm this too as she caressed her tummy before starting to sing. As the speculations continued, after the performance, the singer’s representative confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. Rihanna had her first child with boyfriend ASAP Rocky in 2022.

The Hollywood Reporter said that the singer’s representative confirmed to them that she was expecting her second child but revealed no further details. Rihanna and Rocky are parents to a nine-month-old. In an interview ahead of her performance, the singer had expressed reservations about performing so soon after the birth of her child. “I was like, ‘You sure? I’m three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

“When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world — you can do anything. And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was … there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” she said. “It’s important for my son to see that,” the singer added.

Rihanna, dressed in red, performed an explosive 13-minute set in the half-time of Superbowl that had the 60,000 fans cheering for her. The performance took place at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles are playing the Kansas City Chiefs.