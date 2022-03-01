Rihanna aces maternity fashion, flaunts baby bump in lingerie at Paris Fashion Week

Pop icon and fashion mogul Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, stunned everyone when she decided to wear lingerie at the Paris Fashion Week Dior show.

Pictures of Rihanna in the lingerie are doing rounds on social media. Her fans have been praising and sharing her photos on Instagram. One of the social media users wrote, “The sexist Queen on earth Queen Rihanna rocking the black leather boots.”

Earlier Rihanna took to her Instagram and had dropped a photo of her baby bump. Dressed in an oversize jersey in orange and blue teamed with matching orange gloves, Rihanna lifted the jersey to give fans a glimpse of her growing baby bump. Alongside the photos, Rihanna wrote, "how the gang pulled up to black history month."

Earlier, Pop star Rihanna became the richest woman musician in the world after Forbes officially declared her a billionaire. Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, making her the richest woman musician in the world, but her music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine said.

The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.

The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of color, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

The singer of "Umbrella" and "Love the Way You Lie" ranks second behind Oprah as the richest female entertainer, Forbes said.