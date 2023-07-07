Ricky Martin separates with husband Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage, to continue co-parent their two kids

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef (Picture: Instagram)

Popular singer Ricky Martin has announced separation with his husband Syrian-Swedish painter Jwan Yosef after six years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot back in 2017. On Thursday evening, they announced their separation through their official Instagram handles, sharing a long note.

Both Martin and Yosef shared an identical announcement note on their Instagram. It read, “For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children — preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years".

The note further read said, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children." Adding to the note, the estranged couple wrote, “As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage. We are united in nurturing this chapter of our lives."

The two started dating in 2015 when they connected through Instagram. Martin confirmed their relationship on April 18, 2016, and they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the amfAR Inspiration Gala.

After 1 year of marriage, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, Lucia Martin-Yosef on their social media on 31st December 2018. The following year, the couple announced the birth of their second child, a boy they named Renn Martin-Yosef on 29 October 2019. Both children were born via surrogates.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ricky expressed his desire to normalise families with two fathers. He discussed the importance of being featured on the cover of People's Pride Issue, highlighting the impact it had on people who found solace in seeing the representation of a family like his own.

Martin dated Puerto Rican economist Carlos González Abella from 2010 to 2014, his first relationship with a man after coming out as gay.