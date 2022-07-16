Search icon
Ricky Martin reacts to sexual abuse allegations by 21-year-old nephew

Taking to Twitter, the Puerto Rican singer, on July 4, claimed that the restraining order was based on completely false allegations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Ricky Martin/Instagram

 American singer, Ricky Martin, has finally denied all false claims regarding sexual abuse charges with his nephew. "Ricky Martin never had any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," a lawyer for the singer said Friday on allegations against the singer of domestic abuse from the younger family member in Puerto Rico, Deadline reported.

On the serious allegations, filled by Ricky Martin’s nephew, the 50-year-old singer and songwriter claimed that his nephew was dealing with some serious mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been - and would never be - involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew," Martin`s attorney added to his statement.

Taking to Twitter, the Puerto Rican singer, on July 4, claimed that the restraining order was based on completely false allegations and will respond through the judicial process. According to Deadline, Martin has been confronted with a temporary restraining order in past weeks and most recently with further claims of violence and more in the fallout of a supposed seven-month intimate affair with the 21-year nephew.

A hearing has been set for July 21 in Puerto Rico on the claims. If domestic abuse with a relative is the felony Martin is charged with, he could be looking at a nearly 50-year sentence if found guilty, Deadline reported. 

