Revealed: How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner dealt with anxiety prior to their wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are married! The couple, who had exchanged vows in Las Vegas, walked the aisle once again. This time however it was in a traditional Christian ceremony, amidst the whole family and friends from the bride and groom's side.

Joe and Sophie, like we know, broke up a day before their wedding the last time due to cold feet. This time however they had a different way of dealing with pre-wedding anxiety. The two sipped down on some alcohol before heading to their wedding.

According to a report on E! Times, "Sophie got dressed with her bridesmaids (including Maid of Honour Maisie Williams) while Joe was in a separate room with the groomsmen." A source close to the family told the publication that while Sophie Turner sipped on some champagne and brunched with her girls to calm her neves, Joe also 'took a few shots' with his boy gang.

Talking about the wedding gown, a report by Us Weekly stated that Sophie wore a Louis Vuitton gown for her French wedding while E! News gave us the details by adding that the wedding gown had elaborate laces and sleeves. The source also told E! News that Joe and Sophie got emotional while exchanging their vows.

The Jophie wedding took place at the Chateu de Tourreau, Sarraians, Provence and was graced by Maisie, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kevin and Danielle Jonas, Ashley Graham among others.