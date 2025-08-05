Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to shocking weapons charge

Soulja Boy was then booked just after 6 am at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center, according to inmate records provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Rapper and songwriter Soulja Boy was arrested on a weapons charge during a traffic stop in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, E! News reported.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on August 3 when police made a traffic stop near the intersection of Melrose Ave and Genesee Ave during which Soulja Boy, a passenger in the car, was detained and subsequently arrested for carrying a firearm as a convicted felon, the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

He was then booked just after 6 am at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center, according to inmate records provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear if Soulja Boy has since been released or if he is still in custody, as per the outlet.

Back in 2019, Soulja Boy served over three months behind bars for a probation violation after being arrested for carrying firearms and ammunition, per the Los Angeles County Superior Courts.

His recent arrest comes just a few months after he had been ordered to pay an unnamed former assistant after being found liable of assault, sexual battery, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and failure to pay wages. In April, a California jury awarded his accuser USD 4 million in compensatory damages, per the plaintiff's legal team. Soulja Boy's lawyer Rickey Ivie slammed the decision at the time, according to E! News.

"It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial," he said in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case."

The "Turn My Swag On" artist had previously denied the claims against him, with a spokesperson telling TMZ, "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman," according to E! News.