Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to shocking weapons charge

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes BIG step to rescue hostages in Gaza, to direct military on...; fires attorney general as pressure mounts

US considering new visa rule, applicants may have to submit bond of Rs...

Spain-bound Ryanair flight delayed for two hours after passenger caught...

'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Son of Sardaar 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn film sees massive 70% drop but still beats Dhadak 2, collects Rs...

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

Meet Nandini Agrawal who became world’s youngest Chartered Accountant, topped CA final exam at just 19, she is from...

Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'This is not pension money': Malayalam star Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Urvashi slams National Film Awards jury for naming her Best Supporting Actress

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in never-seen-before avatar in first look poster, teaser drops on...

Jatadhara: Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha look fierce in first look poster

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

DNA TV Show: India hits back after Donald Trump's fresh tariff threat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more

Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou

From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to shocking weapons charge

Soulja Boy was then booked just after 6 am at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center, according to inmate records provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 07:05 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rapper Soulja Boy arrested after traffic stop in LA leads to shocking weapons charge
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Rapper and songwriter Soulja Boy was arrested on a weapons charge during a traffic stop in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, E! News reported.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on August 3 when police made a traffic stop near the intersection of Melrose Ave and Genesee Ave during which Soulja Boy, a passenger in the car, was detained and subsequently arrested for carrying a firearm as a convicted felon, the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

He was then booked just after 6 am at the LAPD Metropolitan Detention Center, according to inmate records provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear if Soulja Boy has since been released or if he is still in custody, as per the outlet.

Back in 2019, Soulja Boy served over three months behind bars for a probation violation after being arrested for carrying firearms and ammunition, per the Los Angeles County Superior Courts.

His recent arrest comes just a few months after he had been ordered to pay an unnamed former assistant after being found liable of assault, sexual battery, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and failure to pay wages. In April, a California jury awarded his accuser USD 4 million in compensatory damages, per the plaintiff's legal team. Soulja Boy's lawyer Rickey Ivie slammed the decision at the time, according to E! News.

"It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial," he said in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case."

The "Turn My Swag On" artist had previously denied the claims against him, with a spokesperson telling TMZ, "Soulja would never put his hands on a female. He wouldn't beat a woman or put his hands on a woman," according to E! News.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for his controversial remarks on SC/ST filmmakers
Complaint filed against legendary director Adoor Gopalakrishnan for this reason
This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over 75 seats, owned by THIS billionaire, not owned by Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
This is world’s longest car, has helipad, golf course, swimming pool; with over
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines, details here
BIG relief for patients as government cuts prices of 35 essential medicines
India responds after Donald Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'
India responds after Trump threatens higher tariffs: 'Unjustified and...'
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
11 killed as vehicle plunges into canal in UP's Gonda, CM Yogi orders relief
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore house, net worth, car collection, more
Inside Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi’s lavish lifestyle: Rs 70 crore hou
From romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
Romance to real crime, 4 upcoming Hindi films lighting up theatres this week
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
5 must-watch fashion films that styled our childhood dreams
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
7 Indian biopics that brought political leaders to life
Before Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hits screens, take a look at actor’s 5 iconic roles that prove his versatility
Ranveer Singh’s 5 most iconic roles ahead of Dhurandhar
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE