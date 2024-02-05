Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested after winning three awards at the Grammy Awards 2024.

What's award season without a bit of controversy? The 66th edition of Grammy Awards saw glamour and talent coming together under one roof with a dash of controversial moments. Rapper Killer Mike left no stone unturned to add drama to Hollywood's biggest musical night.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was taken away in handcuffs at the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys 2024 on Monday after winning three awards before the main broadcast, The New York Post reported.

He was arrested due to an alleged physical altercation with a security guard at the event, according to law enforcement officials. Videos posted on Twitter showed Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs, as some people shouted "Free Mike" in the background. The detainment happened shortly after the 48-year-old won three Grammy awards during the pre-televised portion.

He won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song Scientists & Engineers and Best Rap Album for Michael. An official update regarding Killer Mike's arrest from his team is yet to come. In his acceptance speech, he said, "For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bullshit. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

Killer Mike is a famous American rapper and activist. He was born on April 20, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia, specifically in the Adamsville neighborhood. His debut in the recording scene came with Outkast's fourth album, Stankonia, and he later contributed to their Grammy Award-winning single, The Whole World. He released Monster, his debut studio album, after signing with Columbia Records and Big Boi's Purple Ribbon Records. Some of his famous songs include Big Beast, Ooh La La, RUN, Legend Has It, and more.

(With inputs from ANI)