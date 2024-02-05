Twitter
Headlines

Meet man who is set to invest Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to set up factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

EC directs political parties to refrain from using children in campaigning

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who is set to invest Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to set up factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani

Gestational Diabetes: High blood sugar level during pregnancy linked to harmful outcomes, know how

Meet Indian genius who took on another genius over advantages of 'Nuclear vs Solar', was sacked from his job due to...

Batters with most centuries in WTC history

10 lifestyle changes to build healthy bones

5 overseas batters with 1000+ Test runs in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Bumrah Put India In Dominant Position Against England

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal The Next Virender Sehwag? Statistical Comparison | India vs England 2nd Test

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal Hits 179*, India End Day 1 On 336/6 | Cricket

Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

Ahead of Dange, Harshvardhan Rane has special request for fans who missed Sanam Teri Kasam in theatres: 'Bas itna hi...'

This Bollywood superstar is said to make his Kannada debut in Yash-starrer Toxic

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Rapper Killer Mike escorted in handcuffs after winning three awards at Grammys 2024; here's why

Rapper Killer Mike was arrested after winning three awards at the Grammy Awards 2024.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 04:57 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

What's award season without a bit of controversy? The 66th edition of Grammy Awards saw glamour and talent coming together under one roof with a dash of controversial moments. Rapper Killer Mike left no stone unturned to add drama to Hollywood's biggest musical night.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Michael Santiago Render, was taken away in handcuffs at the Crypto.com Arena during the Grammys 2024 on Monday after winning three awards before the main broadcast, The New York Post reported. 

He was arrested due to an alleged physical altercation with a security guard at the event, according to law enforcement officials. Videos posted on Twitter showed Killer Mike being led away in handcuffs, as some people shouted "Free Mike" in the background. The detainment happened shortly after the 48-year-old won three Grammy awards during the pre-televised portion. 

He won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his song Scientists & Engineers and Best Rap Album for Michael. An official update regarding Killer Mike's arrest from his team is yet to come. In his acceptance speech, he said, "For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bullshit. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive.”

Killer Mike is a famous American rapper and activist. He was born on April 20, 1975, in Atlanta, Georgia, specifically in the Adamsville neighborhood. His debut in the recording scene came with Outkast's fourth album, Stankonia, and he later contributed to their Grammy Award-winning single, The Whole World. He released Monster, his debut studio album, after signing with Columbia Records and Big Boi's Purple Ribbon Records. Some of his famous songs include Big Beast, Ooh La La, RUN, Legend Has It, and more. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Sridevi, this actress was first choice for Nagina, she rejected due to…

All India Rank trailer: Varun Grover's directorial debut shows life of aspiring IITian, netizens say '12th Fail ke...'

Meet forgotten genius who could have become first Indian woman to win Nobel Prize but didn’t due to…

Sumeet Raghavan on Wagle Ki Duniya completing 900 episodes in 3 years: 'To churn out 25 stories per month is not a joke'

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vicky Jain's stunning sister Varsha, who turns heads with her style

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand slay in style at Fighter trailer launch; Deepika Padukone gives it a miss

Inside photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's birthday bash

In pics: Hansal Mehta, Pratik Gandhi reunite for biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, shoot commences in Gujarat

In pics: TV's Ram-Sita Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE