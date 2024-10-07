Twitter
Rapper Drake warns fans against fake friends amid feud with Kendrick Lamar: 'They might stab you in...'

Rapper Drake statement came amid his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 03:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Rapper Drake warns fans against fake friends amid feud with Kendrick Lamar: 'They might stab you in...'
Image credit: Instagram
Famous rapper Drake talked about fake friends and warned people to stay away from them as they may "switch up" and "try to stab you in the back", reported Page Six.

His statement came amid his ongoing feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. He took the stage at the Nostalgia Party in Toronto and addressed the crowd, saying, "My friends, differences , real friends, are definitely in the building," he shared as per the video posted on Instagram handle.

"But I'm going to tell you, you're going to come to a point in life where people you thought were your friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up." "They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you," added Drake.

"You'll come to that realization, wherever you're at in life. You've probably been there and you'll be there again. That's how life is. Sometimes it's you and you alone by yourself," he said. Drake's speech comes amid his public feud with Kendrick Lamar, which has resulted in both artists exchanging a series of diss tracks.

Lamar accused Drake and even raise questions about his personal life which led to the rising tension between them Lamar's scathing accusations, including claims that Drake has a questionable personal life, have led to rising tensions.

The differences aggravated after Drake reportedly unfollowed NBA stars LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan on Instagram for their support of Lamar. Their feud began in March when Lamar was featured on "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin, reported Page Six.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
