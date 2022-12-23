Big Scarr dies at 22: MJ, Endzone, Fantasy, I Would Keep Goin among chartbuster tracks of the rapper

Big Scarr

Music lovers are in shock as American Rapper Big Scarr passed away at the age of 22 in the United States. The cause of his death is still unknown, and even the Police didn't give any confirmation about the cause of death. The rapper's fans are deeply moved by his demise.

Born in 2000, Scarr grew up in the Magnolia community of South Memphis. He started his career in 2019, and soon become one of the top rappers. His debut single Make a Play became an instant hit. Soon Scarr's popularity took him to places. He was signed by Gucci Mane's label in 2020. Among his discography, his mixtape titled Big Grim Reaper was quite a rage. It was released in 2021, and a deluxe edition was released this year.

Here are some of the other popular songs of Scarr

MJ

Here's a song from Scarr's mixtape. MJ also featured Quezz Ruthless. Released in February 2022, the official video has 1,482,519 views.

Fantasy

The 1017 artist's song Fantasy is among his most popular songs. The groovy number even featured Offset. This official video was released in February, and it clocked more than 3 million views.

Make A Play

Here's the song that earned the late rapper fame. Make A Play was released on December 18, 2019, and it went on to become the biggest chartbuster track on YouTube. Till now, the video has clocked 12 million views on the platform.

Endzone

Back in 2020, Big Scarr created huge noise with his sensational single Endzone. Till now, the video was earned over 21 million views on YouTube.

I Would Keep Goin

We end our list with last year's most trendy song, I Would Keep Goin. Big Scarr's rap was already a rage, and this video just boasted his popularity. Released in 2021, the song video has clocked 24 million views on YouTube.