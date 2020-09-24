Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie praises Selena Gomez for flaunting kidney transplant scar

Selena Gomez has won the heart of UK's queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Eugenie with her recent post. In the post, Selena shared an image of her with the kidney transplant scar. She also also wrote about all the difficulties she found in accepting it.

"I thought this was super cool of Selena Gomez to show she's confident of who she is and what she went through after finding it difficult to show her scar," shared Princess Eugenie on her Instagram page. She also wrote, "Let's be proud of our uniqueness,' as part of her Instagram story.

Here it is:

Selena got the scar on her upper thigh, and was always skeptical about flaunting it. Finally posting an image of her in a blue monokini, she had shared, "When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful."

Here's her post:

Princess Eugenie is expecting her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank at 30. She has been praising many women who have come out in the open about their scars.

The princess has also sustained a scar on her spine after she went through a spinal surgery to treat scoliosis at the age of 12. She had proudly flaunted the scar during her 2018 wedding with Jack Brooksbank.