Queen Bey scripts history! Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins ever

Photo via Instagram

Queen Bey is one of a kind! Beyonce has scripted history by shattering the record for the singer with the most Grammy Awards. Beyonce has become the most decorated artist in Grammy history by winning 32 Grammys.

While accepting her award for best dance / electronic music album for "RENAISSANCE", Beyonce said, "Id like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. Giving an emotional speech, she further said, "I want to thank God for protecting me... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here but he is here in spirit...I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, and my beautiful children who are watching at home."

READ | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding date changed, list of events, updated guest list revealed, check latest updates

Following the win, host Trevor Noah described Beyonce as the GOAT. "It's done. It's officially done," Noah said.

Earlier, Beyonce who won the Best R&B Song for 'Cuff It', arrived fashionably late at the venue and Nile Rodgers accepted the award for her.

READ | Valentine's Day 2023: List of important dates, February 7 to 14 complete Valentine's Week calendar, significance

Beyonce still has three more categories to look forward to. She also had the highest number of nominations this year - nine in total. She has been nominated in the categories - Record Of The Year for Break My Soul, 'Album Of The Year for RENAISSANCE, Song Of The Year for Break My Soul, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for RENAISSANCE, Best R&B Performance for Virgo's Groove, Best Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic Off the Sofa, Best R&B Song for Cuff It, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for Be Alive [From King Richard].

With 31 honours under his belt, conductor Georg Solti earlier held the title. (Last year, Beyonce became the most-awarded female musician in history when she received her 28th golden gramophone).