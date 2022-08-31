Quantico star Priyanka Chopra opens up about her struggle in Hollywood, says 'South Asian actors don't...'

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about completing a decade in Hollywood and stated that there is still a lack of opportunities in the West. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Priyanka added that after working harder for 10 years, she's finally getting the desired opportunities. "I have been working in Hollywood for almost 10 years and now I am finally doing what I wanted to do."

Chopra who has headlined acclaimed series like Quantico, and played an antagonist in Baywatch reveals that there a South Asian actor still has to struggle a lot for a lead role. "As South Asian actors, we don’t have enough Hollywood opportunities right now. In big commercial films, one has to struggle a lot to get a lead role or a leading role. It takes a lot of work."

Chopra called herself, "A high-achiever, I have always been a high achiever. I am someone who is goal oriented." She even looked back at her journey and stated that after working with the best talents in India, she aim to do the same in the West as well. "If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of. And now I want to be able to, as an actor, create that body of work in the English language which is in America."

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Russo Brothers' created series Citadel. On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will next be seen in a girls' road trip movie named Jee Le Zaara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.