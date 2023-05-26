Production of three Marvel films put on hold due to Hollywood writers’ strike, here's all you need to know

Florence Pugh is set to star in Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios has put production of Thunderbolts feature film on hold due to the ongoing Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike. The film, part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), stars Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh, and was set to begin filming prior to the strike, which began early this month. Itis the third film from the Marvel stable to be affected by the strike.

What is the writers’ strike about?

Members of the WGA went on strike early this month demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things. Many films and TV shows have stalled production due to the strike, with many studios like Marvel, facing delay of multiple projects.

Which Marvel films are delayed?

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Thunderbolts was set to start shooting in three weeks in Atlanta. The move comes weeks after the studio had to pause pre-production on its Mahershala Ali-led Blade movie, which was expected to shoot in June as well. Another Marvel film – Wonder Man – has also seen delay in filming due to the strike.

Paper Towns director Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts, with Beef writer Lee Sung Jin working on the script from a first draft by writer Eric Pearson. The film stars Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, all reprising their MCU characters.

Scheduled to be the second-to-last film in Phase Five of the MCU, Thunderbolts brings together the popular Marvel Comics team of anti-heroes. Blade, on the other hand, is the reboot of the popular vampire from the Marvel Comics, who was earlier played by Wesley Snipes. Wonder Man, unlike the other two, is a project slated for the small screen and will stream on Disney+.

Will the films’ releases be delayed too?

Thunderbolts is slated to release on July 26, 2024. Blade is set to release on September 6, 2024, while a release date for Wonder Man has not been announced yet. So far, Marvel Studios has not conveyed whether the delay in filming will have any impact on the release date as well.

