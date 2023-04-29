Priyanka Chopra says she wasn’t allowed to talk to, date boys in high school by her ‘conservative family’

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra who is currently seen in the Russo Brother’s American web series Citadel which premiered on April 28 on Amazon Prime Video, recently talked about trying to fit in the US as a high school student and recalled eating in the bathroom to avoid meeting other students.

On the Today show, Priyanka Chopra recalled the time when she came to the US as a teenager and revealed how becoming her own hype girl helped her navigate ‘crazy situations’ and said, “I used to have my lunch in the bathroom, inside one of the stalls, because I was so nervous. I didn’t know how to go to the cafeteria and get food, I would get Doritos from a vending machine. I’d go to the bathroom, quickly eat, and go to my class, so I didn’t have to meet kids for a really long time.”

When asked if she had any friends in high school, the actress said, “Eventually I did. This was the first three or four weeks when I didn’t know anyone. The vending machine was easy. I preferred my own environment. I didn’t understand how to navigate hallways, how to find homeroom, how to go to a cafeteria, how do you grab a tray. All of that was new to me. I observed for the first three or four weeks before I got the confidence, and I knew I wasn’t going to look like an idiot.”

The actress further talked about how she never felt that she fit in high school and how she always had to explain to her peers why can’t talk to boys because she came from a conservative family.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in James C. Strouse's movie Love Again, wherein she will be seen romancing Sam Heughan. The American romantic comedy-drama film is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich which itself is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The movie is set to release on May 12. Other than this, the actress also has American web series titled Heads of State in the pipeline, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with John Cena.

