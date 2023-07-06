Priyanka Chopra's spy-thriller series Citadel cost over Rs 2000 crore, Amazon CEO seeks 'budget analysis': Report

A still from Citadel featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden

The CEO of Amazon.com Inc, Andy Jassy has asked for a detailed budget report analysis for Amazon’s big shows that underperformed, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas' spy-drama series Citadel. As per the report of Bloomberg, Andy has questioned the cost of certain shows, including Citadel. The spy action-thriller made its debut on the web this April, and it received a lukewarm reception from the masses and critics. Reportedly, the mega series has a cost of production of over $250 million (Rs 2,500 crores).

As per the media report of the international news portal, Jassy asked for a detailed analysis of Amazon’s big shows, six of which have apparently underperformed in the last nine months. According to Nielsen, in the last few months, Amazon has spent $100 million each on shows such as The Power, Dead Ringers, Daisy Jones & the Six, and The Peripheral-and none of which cracked the list of the 10 most watched shows in the US. The underwhelming performance of the biggest shows led Amazon to eliminate 27,000 jobs and even the future of Jettison projects seems uncertain.

Another mega series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, has struggled to earn acceptance among the masses in its debut season. Reportedly the show has cost Amazon $400 million. However, the series under heavy scrutiny is Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden-starrer.

As per the information provided by a media report, the first season of Citadel was supposed to cost $20 million per episode and run for eight episodes. Ultimately, only six were aired. To avoid some of the production hassles of the first season, Joe Russo has been appointed director for each episode of the show’s second season, but he’ll reportedly be paid $25 million for the gig.

Earlier in June, Odetta Watkins, Amazon Studios’ head of drama series, admitted that Citadel needs ‘time to grow’, as the US audience has become ‘jaded’. She further said that Citadel is a global franchise. An Italian spin-off has completed the production. Whereas, the Indian spin-off starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently under production.