Priyanka Chopra reveals that Nick Jonas watched her Miss World win on television when he was 7, says 'it was so weird'

Priyanka Chopra shared that a seven-year-old Nick Jonas, watched the Miss World pageant with his father, Kevin Sr.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 11, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra posing with Nick Jonas at Met Gala

Priyanka Chopra is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Love Again, and in one of the interviews, Priyanka shared an untold, strange story about her husband Nick Jonas. In an interview with singer-actor Jennifer Hudson on her talk show, Priyanka revealed that when she won the Miss World pageant at the age of 17, the seven-year-old Nick watched her on television. 

In the interview, she recalled, "When my mother-in-law told me that story, I was like 'I don't know...'. When I had just turned 18, I won the Miss World pageant. This was in London. This was November and I turned 18 in July. A complete child and I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, didn't have a lot of practice. Apparently, my mother-in-law was like ‘I remember watching you when you won!’ I was in London, this is 2000. They were in Texas. I was like, 'There's no way!' One of the actress' fans shared the video from the interview. 

Priyanka further added, that her mother-in-law remembered so clearly, because Nick was on some Broadway show. "She said I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr, my father-in-law, loves watching pageants." Her mother-in-law said that Kevin Sr was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched her winning moment. Priyanka exclaimed that it is unfathomable! "That was 22 years ago or something. He was 7, and I was 17. And he was sitting there and he was watching. It was so weird. I do think that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the action-thriller series, Citadel with Richard Madden. Priyanka's upcoming movie, Love Again will release in cinemas on May 12. Nick Jonas also makes a cameo appearance in Love Again.  

