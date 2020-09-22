Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns narrator for HBO Max's 'A World of Calm'

Taking to her Twitter account, the 'Baywatch' star expressed her happiness on joining the long list of prolific actors and on taking up the exciting project.

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the recent in line of renowned Hollywood actors including Kate Winslet and Keanu Reeves, to join the upcoming series, 'A World Of Calm', as a narrator.

Winslet and Priyanka have joined previously announced Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, and Reeves. The 10-episode unscripted series premieres on HBO Max on October 1.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 'Baywatch' star expressed her happiness on joining the long list of prolific actors and on taking up the exciting project. She wrote, "Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for series, "A World Of Calm." Coming Oct 1st."

Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020

The series combines mesmeric imagery with narration by the A-list stars. The logline reads: "A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world."

The HBO Max series aims to promote stress relief and show the actors narrating a story while calming imagery plays on the screen.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has now been listed by Variety amongst one of the top contenders for the `Best Supporting Actress` category at the Oscars this year.

The actor is expected to take home the prestigious Academy Award for her upcoming Netflix film, `The White Tiger`.

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, the film is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga`s novel of the same name. Her character in the film is something fans have never witnessed her doing before and is already being touted as one of the best so far.

For the unversed, Variety`s Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions of the upcoming Oscars. Priyanka is being listed with the likes of Meryl Streep (for `The Prom`), Han Yen-ri (for `Minari`), Kristin Scott Thomas (for `Rebecca`) and Olivia Colman (for `The Father`) amongst others. An inspiration for several young women, the 38-year-old actor also came forward to support business run by inspiring women in different parts of the world amidst the pandemic. The superstar was once quoted saying, "When women are financially empowered, they can transform families, communities and countries.

"Netflix is producing `The White Tiger` in association with Mukul Deora and Priyanka will also serve as an Executive Producer.

