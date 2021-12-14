Priyanka Chopra Jonas shines bright at New York's coveted Times Square

Trust global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas to raise the bar and set new benchmarks! After making India proud with her bevy of achievements, the global superpower has now made a splash at the famous Times Square with her new 'Matrix' avatar.

With her poster of 'The Matrix Resurrections' going viral, now it has been featured at the coveted Times Square in New York. Touted to have the highest visibility in the world, our globetrotting desi girl has once again made India proud. Curiosity about her upcoming cult classic The Matrix Resurrections is at an all-time high and fans can’t stop obsessing over her futuristic, cyberpunk avatar in the film!

Netizens have also been fawning over her wink in the trailer of 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Dressed in a bespectacled look, Priyanka can be seen winking and making a finger-gesture like the boss lady she is! With The Matrix Resurrections release being just around the corner, the anticipation for the Priyanka-starrer is at an all-time high!

On Tuesday Priyanka dropped photos with the caption, “Day one of @thematrixmovie press week complete #matrixresurrections.”

Undoubtedly, Priyanka has been making the country proud ever since she stepped into Hollywood.