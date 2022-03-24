Priyanka Chopra impresses netizens with her speech at pre-Oscars bash, talks about life after becoming mother

Priyanka Chopra hosted a pre-Oscar bash at Beverly Hills on Wednesday. She among other hosts like Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya and Shruti Ganguly, felicitated and celebrated the South-Asian artists' contributions to the films and series. Priyanka made an impressive style statement by donning a black saree, and while addressing the gathering, the actress spoke about many things and became emotional.

Check out the video

The 'Quantico' actress appreciated the talents and added that there was a time when they tried to make an identity, and today, they have made a mark for themselves. "Each and everyone of you are here today because you are excellent in what you do. I came ten years ago and started looking for work in America. " Chopra continued, “We went out there and met everyone else. But today, I am not someone else. Today, I stand amongst peers, amongst colleagues, amongst South Asian excellence. I have goosebumps, I am emotional, it makes me very proud."

The actress even added that after becoming a mommy to a beautiful daughter, she hasn't really stepped out much "Haven't been stepping out anywhere but had to come here tonight just to say this that I'm highly proud to be rubbing shoulders with all of you, to be encouraging you."

This speech of Chopra won applause from the attendees, and it also won hearts on social media. One of the netizens said, "Her speech are so inspiring as always." Another user added, "Iam so proud of priyanka chopra Jonas yesterday at the celebrate south Asian excellence party at its Oscar." One user applauds the duo of Priyanka-Nick and said, "Husband wife twinning in black couple goals."

On the work front, Priyanka will soon be seen in web series 'Citadel,' movies 'Next to you,' Ending Things,' and in Bollywood, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa.'