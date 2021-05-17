Nick Jonas injured on the sets of new show, discharged from hospital

Pop star Nick Jonas reportedly got injured on Saturday (May 15) while he was filming for a new show, details of which are being kept under wraps. As per a TMZ report, Nick suffered a serious injury and was also hospitalised.

While the nature of Nick’s accident or injury has not been revealed, the singer had to be taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance. However, on Sunday night the actor returned home and will continue shooting for his show ‘The Voice’ on Monday.

This is not the first time that Nick was injured on the sets of a show. In 2018, the singer-songwriter injured his hand during a post-show workout in Mexico.

Currently, the ‘Sucker’ singer is in Los Angeles while his wife, Priyanka Chopra is in London. The actress has been there since the end of 2020 for several projects.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had recently set up a fundraiser in collaboration with GiveIndia, an online donation platform, to seek help for the COVID-19 crisis in India. The couple managed to raise a whopping USD 1 million (Rs 7.3 crores) in donation. Elated with the results, Nick and Priyanka then raised the fundraising target to USD 3 milion (Rs 21.9 crore).

Earler, while sharing the news about the fundraiser, Priyanka wrote in the caption of her Twitter post that she and Nick Jonas have already donated for the cause and will continue to contribute.

"India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. And I understand a lot of people must be angry thinking about why we are in this place in the first place? Why is this happening? Well, we'll address that. We'll address that after we stop the urgency," she said in the video.