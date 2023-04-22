Priyanka Chopra had ‘no rest’ in Citadel, did more action than Robert Downey, Jr Chris Evans in MCU, reveals Joe Russo

Joe Russo-Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming American web series Citadel which is produced by the Russo brothers. Recently during promotions, Joe Russo praised Priyanka Chopra’s dedication for work and revealed that she did most of the action scenes in the web series on her own.

In a recent interview during the promotions, Joe Russo heaped praise on Priyanka Chopra and said, “The physical work she did on the show, for the amount of time she had to do it, it was the toughest we have put any actor through.” He also added that Priyanka carries “a lot of physicality of season one”.

Joe Russo continued to compare her work with Robert Downey Jr aka Iron Man and Chris Evans aka Captain America and said, “It’s the hardest job we have asked of any actor that we worked with. Even when we were doing those Marvel movies when Robert Downey Jr puts on that helmet, he is out and CGI takes over. Chris Evans when puts on the cap, some man takes over, but there was no rest for her.”

Priyanka Chopra then further added that she faced what Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans didn’t because, “Our characters are humans, we get hurt, we bleed, we don’t have superpowers, so it was important.”

Helmed by David Weil, the American web series revolves around the story of two Elite spies from the Global spy agency whose memories have been erased and how they must remember everything and fight the Manticore crime syndicate which is filing the power vacuum. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, the web series will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 28.

Other than this, Priyanka Chopra also has James C. Strouse’s American movie Love Again in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Sam Heughan. The movie is all set to release on May 12.

