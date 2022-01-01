Priyanka Chopra gives husband Nick Jonas 'forever New Years kiss' as they welcome 2022 - Photo inside

Nick Jonas, who is spent New Year's Eve with his ladylove Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has shared a sneak peek of their beautiful evening. The singer of the Jonas Brothers turned to social media to share a lovely photo of Priyanka and him kissing passionately.

Nick posted a photo to his Instagram account in which Priyanka can be seen kissing him. Priyanka appears to be wearing a white strappy dress with her hair groomed precisely in the snap, while Nick is wearing a stylish white shirt.

Sharing the photo, Nick wrote, "My forever New Years kiss."





Fans of the couple are loving Nick's post while we wait for Priyanka to reveal more memorable and romantic moments from their New Year celebration. Nick and Priyanka have had a busy year in 2021. Nick and Priyanka were in the news throughout 2021, from being geographically separated owing to professional commitments to rumours of being split.

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently appeared in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ alongside Keanu Reeves. Throughout December, the star was quite busy promoting the film. She will soon be featured in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Farhan Akhtar will direct the flick.