Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Stuntwoman Anisha Tee Gibbs thanked Priyanka Chopra Jonas for being her saviour at the Beyonce concert.

Stuntwoman Anisha Tee Gibbs took to her Instagram to share an incident when she bought a fake ticket for Beyonce’s London concert but Priyanka Chopra ended up being her saviour. Anisha shared some pictures and clips of her and Priyanka enjoying the concert and she thanked PC for her sweet gesture towards her after her original goof-up.

Anisha shared a selfie of her with Priyanka where both were standing among other audience members in the concert. The selfie was taken by Anisha where she was seen pouting for the picture and PC was seen resting her face on Anisha’s shoulder and she put on a wide smile for the camera. The caption to the post read, “Did I mention I went to see @beyonce in London!? Well, I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyonce and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!! SMH!!!"

Here's the post

She added in praise of Priyanka, “I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! I would just like to say thank you so much again! Hanging out in Jay Z VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breathtaking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing.”

Another clip from the post featured Priyanka where the two were seen singing along and grooving to Beyonce’s musical melodies. In the video Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen singing along and enjoying with them. Beyonce’s concert in London was a part of her Renaissance World Tour. It was held on May 29.

READ: Priyanka Chopra's spy-thriller series Citadel cost over Rs 2000 crore, Amazon CEO seeks 'budget analysis': Report

Fans also shared their views on the post through the comments on the post. One fan wrote, “This is so beautiful seeing you both @neeshnation and @priyankachopra.” Another comment read, “Thank you for sharing this experience. Much love to the 3 of you! Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming action-comedy movie, Heads of State which also stars John Cena, Idris Elba and Stephen Root. Priyanka was recently seen in the spy series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers.