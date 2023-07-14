Headlines

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

BCCI announces full schedule of India's tour of South Africa, check details

Manipur violence: SC extends protection granted to woman lawyer from arrest till July 17

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral pink midi dress worth Rs 85,000 for Bawaal promotions; pics go viral

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

3 trains involved in deadly train accident, 200+ lives lost. Odisha Chief Secretary gives timeline

DNA | Why opposition parties are boycotting Parliament's inauguration?

DNA | Tomato prices soar high across India, know what 's driving the price hike

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist pens sweet note for her 'healing journey' as actress takes break from films

Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

HomeHollywood

india

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

Stuntwoman Anisha Tee Gibbs thanked Priyanka Chopra Jonas for being her saviour at the Beyonce concert.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stuntwoman Anisha Tee Gibbs took to her Instagram to share an incident when she bought a fake ticket for Beyonce’s London concert but Priyanka Chopra ended up being her saviour.  Anisha shared some pictures and clips of her and Priyanka enjoying the concert and she thanked PC for her sweet gesture towards her after her original goof-up.

Anisha shared a selfie of her with Priyanka where both were standing among other audience members in the concert. The selfie was taken by Anisha where she was seen pouting for the picture and PC was seen resting her face on Anisha’s shoulder and she put on a wide smile for the camera. The caption to the post read, “Did I mention I went to see @beyonce in London!? Well, I attempted to buy a ticket to go see Beyonce and long story short… I purchased a fake ticket!!! SMH!!!"

Here's the post

She added in praise of Priyanka, “I told this story to @priyankachopra and two days later and she invited me to go see Beyoncé with her! I would just like to say thank you so much again! Hanging out in Jay Z VIP BOX and getting the ultimate Beyoncé experience was breathtaking! And being able to see some of my friends perform was amazing.”

Another clip from the post featured Priyanka where the two were seen singing along and grooving to Beyonce’s musical melodies. In the video Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was also seen singing along and enjoying with them. Beyonce’s concert in London was a part of her Renaissance World Tour. It was held on May 29.

READ: Priyanka Chopra's spy-thriller series Citadel cost over Rs 2000 crore, Amazon CEO seeks 'budget analysis': Report

Fans also shared their views on the post through the comments on the post. One fan wrote, “This is so beautiful seeing you both @neeshnation and @priyankachopra.” Another comment read, “Thank you for sharing this experience. Much love to the 3 of you! Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her upcoming action-comedy movie, Heads of State which also stars John Cena, Idris Elba and Stephen Root.  Priyanka was recently seen in the spy series Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mohit Raina reacts to failure of Prabhas' Adipurush, says 'the makers have to be...' | Exclusive

Kangana Ranaut accused of cheating, BJP leader Mayank claims he did favours as she promised him role in Tejas

Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, rescue operation underway

Rajasthan man's heart skips a beat upon spotting 5-foot cobra in bathroom, details inside

Chandrayaan 3 launch: Watch live streaming of ISRO event; know timings, other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE