Priyanka Chopra calls her role in 'The White Tiger' as 'catalyst of change', Nick Jonas' father comments

Now that The White Tiger is out, the film directed by Ramin Bahrani is receiving an amazing response from the critics and fans. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, the film stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles. The former beauty queen plays the role of Pinky in The White Tiger and catalyzes the character of Balram Halwai played by Adarsh.

Talking about the same, Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a few BTS stills from the sets. She wrote, "I approach every role with one question - how does this character impact the story? In The White Tiger, Pinky is the catalyst of change for Balram...she lights the fire that ultimately leads him down a different path than the one he is on.. but is that path the right one? Ok ok, no spoilers, but if you HAVE watched the movie...comment below and tell me what you thought!!!#TheWhiteTigerNetflix @gouravadarsh @rajkummar_rao #RaminBahrani @netflix."

Check out her post below:

Several of them left sweet comments on PeeCee's post. Mindy Kaling wrote, "Loved it! Such a great story and beautifully written."

While Priyanka's father-in-law and Nick Jonas' father Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr commented, "Amazing performance. Your portrayal of Pinky was heartbreaking and inspiring. Love you."

Earlier Nick also gave a shoutout to The White Tiger.

With The White Tiger, Priyanka shared screen space with Rajkummar for the first time. The film is based on the class division in India and how it's relevant in modern-day too.