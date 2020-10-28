Priyanka Chopra bags another Hollywood film; details inside

Headlines

From small-town boy to YouTube sensation: Meet Ashish Chanchlani, whose impressive net worth is...

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War attracts rare movie-goers through word of mouth magic

Meet designer of world’s most expensive saree, worn by Nita Ambani, its price is...

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly beaten up outside Congress party office, video goes viral

India’s costliest birthday party was held in 2 palaces, SRK, Big B, Sachin invited, Priyanka Chopra performed, it cost…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War attracts rare movie-goers through word of mouth magic

Meet designer of world’s most expensive saree, worn by Nita Ambani, its price is...

India’s costliest birthday party was held in 2 palaces, SRK, Big B, Sachin invited, Priyanka Chopra performed, it cost…

Benefits of paneer face pack

AI reimagines Avengers in 1980s with Bollywood superstars

10 Cheapest college trip destinations in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Australia to retire Taipan Helicopter fleet early after crash, Defence Minister Marles confirms

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War attracts rare movie-goers through word of mouth magic

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam, father allegedly beaten up outside Congress party office, video goes viral

Bollywood’s highest-paid actor on Instagram earns Rs 3 crore per post, and it’s not Katrina, SRK or Deepika

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra bags another Hollywood film; details inside

Priyanka Chopra Jonas officially made an announcement of the film on her social media pages.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 07:47 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the busiest actors currently with several Hollywood projects in her kitty. She has two Netflix original films - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. PeeCee is currently shooting for The Matrix 4 in Germany. Moreover, she will also be seen in a series Citadel by Russo Brothers alongside Richard Madden. Now, the actor took the Instagram page and announced a romantic drama film with Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

According to Deadline, the film is tentatively titled Text For You. Priyanka captioned her post stating, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo! @celinedion @samheughan #JimStrouse @sonypictures #ScreenGems."

Check out the post below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

The international portal also reported that the film is adapted from a 2016 German film titled SMS Fur Dich which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

Apart from these films, Priyanka also has a project with Mindy Kaling which is based on the big fat Indian wedding. The film will be directed by Mindy and she has co-written it with co-creator and executive producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dan Goor. 

The Deadline had described the plot as "It revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. Today it was being called Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Priyanka released a horror film produced by her on Amazon Prime Video, titled Welcome to the Blumhouse.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Esha Singh-led Indian 10m air pistol women's team clinches silver at Asian Games

Ujjain to Patna: 5 ancient Indian cities that are older than time

Apple iPhone SE 4 may get 48MP camera, USB-C port and action button, iPhone 14 buyers should wait

2023 Range Rover Review: Palace on Wheels

Not Ranbir Kapoor, but this superstar was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Animal

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE