Priyanka Chopra bags another Hollywood film; details inside

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the busiest actors currently with several Hollywood projects in her kitty. She has two Netflix original films - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. PeeCee is currently shooting for The Matrix 4 in Germany. Moreover, she will also be seen in a series Citadel by Russo Brothers alongside Richard Madden. Now, the actor took the Instagram page and announced a romantic drama film with Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

According to Deadline, the film is tentatively titled Text For You. Priyanka captioned her post stating, "So excited to kick start this amazing movie with such incredible people! Jim Strouse, Sam Heughan, Celine Dion. It’s my honour. Let’s gooooo! @celinedion @samheughan #JimStrouse @sonypictures #ScreenGems."

The international portal also reported that the film is adapted from a 2016 German film titled SMS Fur Dich which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer.

Apart from these films, Priyanka also has a project with Mindy Kaling which is based on the big fat Indian wedding. The film will be directed by Mindy and she has co-written it with co-creator and executive producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dan Goor.

The Deadline had described the plot as "It revolves around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. Today it was being called Crazy Rich Asians meets My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Priyanka released a horror film produced by her on Amazon Prime Video, titled Welcome to the Blumhouse.