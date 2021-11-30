Priyanka Chopra as 'Sati' in Keanu Reeves’ ‘Matrix Resurrections’, poster REVEALED

Warner Brothers Korea on November 29 dropped the Korean counterpart posters of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ that featured Priyanka Chopra. Earlier, Warner Bros Korea had posted a few pictures of the characters from the film with some text in the local language.

Warner Brothers Korea shared a poster that featured Priyanka Chopra, who will portray Sati in the film. In the picture, the name of the character that Priyanka will play has been written in the local language. It reads, “Sati (사티)”, meanwhile, the caption also features the hashtag Sati. From the poster, it’s confirmed that Priyanka will be seen as a grown-up version of Sati in ‘Matrix Resurrections’.

See poster here:

In one of the videos shared in October, Priyanka Chopra talked about the films, being part of Matrix movies. She had said, “It's this amazing, magical, mythological world that has been created using numbers and digits, but it's actually about consciousness, it's actually about thought.”

The earlier ‘Matrix’ films inspired an entire genre of science fiction so the new film will have to be really extraordinary to top its predecessors and it seems like the trailer is promising that out-of-the-world experience. There are black cats, fights in dojos, high-speed action sequences (on a train instead of a highway), fight scenes in corridors, bullets being stopped in mid-air, and Neo must once again follow a woman to learn the truth.

The original Matrix franchise was known for its mind-bending perception of reality that is still a subject of debate for cinephiles and it appears that ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will be taking that conversation even further. A joint production by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions, the fourth film of ‘The Matrix’ franchise will be released theatrically and on HBO Max on December 22, as per The Hollywood Reporter.