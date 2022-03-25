Pre-Oscars bash: Priyanka Chopra stuns in black saree, see photos

The global star Priyanka Chopra co-hosted a pre-Oscars bash titled 'Celebrate South Asian Excellence' at Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday, March 23. She along with the other hosts Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani, Anjula Acharia, Maneesh K. Goyal, Shruti Ganguly, and Bela Bajaria, raised a toast to the South Asian Oscar nominees, ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, March 25 early morning (as per the IST), the 'Fashion' actress dropped pictures from the gala event and shared her experience of co-hosting the same. "What a special honor it was to cohost a pre-oscar celebration honoring this year’s 10 South Asian Oscar nominees, and the friends, family, and colleagues who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make all of this possible. Last night gave me all the feels and filled me with so much pride for how far our community has come. The future of entertainment is looking bright", she wrote in her caption.

She even thanked her manager Anjula Acharia and the entrepreneur Maneesh Goyal for coming up with the event idea as she continued, "Special thanks to @anjula_acharia and @maneeshkgoyal for having this idea and the cohosts who came together to make an unprecedented evening like this possible." Priyanka Chopra concluded her post by wishing luck to all the nominees as she wrote, "Wishing the nominees so much luck on Sunday! Bring home the gold!!".



READ | Priyanka Chopra impresses netizens with her speech at pre-Oscars bash, talks about life after becoming mother



The ten South Asian nominees at the upcoming Oscars are Riz Ahmed for 'Flee' and 'The Long Goodbye', Joseph Patel for 'Summer of Soul', Suroosh Alvi for 'Flee', Pawo Choyning Dorji for 'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom', Aneil Karia for 'The Long Goodbye', Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei for 'Three Songs for Benazir', and Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh & Anurima Bhargava for the Indian documentary 'Writing with Fire'.