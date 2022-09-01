Search icon
Singer Madonna regrets being married, says she is 'addicted' to s*x

Singer Madonna opened up about her two marriages and stated that she's 'obsessed' with s*x

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

Madonna

American singer-songwriter Madonna has candidly admitted that though she regrets both of her marriages, she has found solace with a s*x "obsession." According to Page Six, when questioned recently in a YouTube video about which decision of her life she thinks "wasn`t the best idea," Madonna quipped, "Getting married. Both times!" 

As per the report of ANI, the Material Girl singer was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She shares daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and son Rocco with Ritchie. She has also adopted children Mercy and David along with twins Estere and Stelle. In the video, Madonna admitted that s*x is not only her favourite guilty pleasure but also her current "obsession." The singer eventually became more G-rated in her responses when she shared that if she had not become the Queen of Pop, she would have chosen to be a teacher. 

Perhaps it`s a blessing she passed on the education route because it likely would`ve been complicated having to explain her sometimes-graphic social media presence. As per Page Six, just a few weeks ago, in honour of her 64th birthday, Madge found herself making out with different women in Italy for the sake of her Instagram. "Birthday kisses with my side bitches," she captioned the video, which showed the group partying for her birthday. 

In another sexual snap, the Holiday singer tried on the black corset, fishnet tights and sky-high black stilettos while locking herself in a mirrored bathroom, reported the outlet. As per People magazine, elsewhere in the video, Madonna said her two favourite remixes on Finally Enough Love are Ray of Light and Die Another Day, named Kendrick Lamar as her dream collaborator as well as Debbie Harry and David Bowie as her early musical inspirations. 

