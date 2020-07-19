Trending#

'Pink Panther 2' actor Steve Martin prays for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya's speedy recovery from COVID-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Steve Martin worked together in 'Pink Panther 2'


Steve Martin prays for Aishwarya's speedy recovery from COVID-19

- Still from 'Pink Panther 2'

Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 07:42 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Pink Panther 2' co-star Steve Martin has been praying for the actress' speedy recovering. Wishing Aishwarya and her daughter speedy recovery from COVID-19, Steve Martin took to Twitter to write about Aishwarya.

Calling Aishwarya elegant and stating that she was a delightful acting partner, Steve Martin tweeted, "I’m wishing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter a speedy recovery. She was such an elegant and delightful acting partner in Pink Panther."

After being under home-quarantine for nearly five days, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were hospitalized after they showed symptoms like fever. While tested positive on Sunday, July 12, they were rushed to the hospital on Friday, July 17.

Before Aishwarya and Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who were tested positive for COVID-19, were rushed to the hospital on Saturday, July 11. The latest health update on them was that the father-son duo was recovering well. Big B will also reportedly undergo swab test on Wednesday, July 22.