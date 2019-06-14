Photos: Sophie Turner's bachelorette with Maisie Williams and friends is one wild ride, Priyanka misses out on the fun

'Game of Thrones' ended and while back and Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, is having the time of her life. She recently appeared in the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The film released in theatres last week. This week though, the actress is out on her bachelorette trip.

Sophie Turner is spending her bachelorette with Maisie Williams. Maisie played the role of one of the most-loved characters on 'Game of Thrones' - Arya Stark, who also happened to be Sansa's younger sister. In real life too, Maisie and Sophie are BFFs.

Sophie, Maisie and their girl friends reportedly flew to Spain on a private jet four days ago. “Sophie rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at the hotel. Half of the girls are in her wedding party but they are all very close girlfriends of Sophie. Sophie has always been a huge fan of Spain and she knew that it would be a fun place to party and celebrate her upcoming wedding.” “She and Joe both love travelling overseas so it made sense why she wanted to celebrate far from home,” a source told E-news.

The girls reportedly kicked off the trip, which appears to be more like a party, after attending Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins concert in London. They also walked around Bendorf, Spain, Berlin and Prague, dancing at nightclubs and recovering in the pool.

Here, take a look at some of their fun photos, shared by Sophie's buddy Blair Noel Croce:

When Sophie had announced her wedding, she also announced that Maisie would be her bridesmaid and it appears that would indeed be true. Sophie might have got married secretly in Las Vegas in May, but she is going to have a grand wedding in France soon and Maisie is expected to be the bridesmaid there.

Unfortunately sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, who calls Sophie 'J sister', could not attend the party. The Quantico actress was spending her time in Mumbai due to her work commitments. Sophie was one of the important guests back when PeeCee had her bachelorette.