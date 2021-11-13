Paul Walker's daughter Meadow reveals she had a tumour, shares photo from medical center

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker on Friday dropped a picture of herself on Instagram from the medical center

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker, for the first time, revealed that she has had a tumour, two years back. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a photo of herself in a medical center two years ago.

Meadow Walker on Friday dropped her picture of herself on Instagram. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye-bye tumor. Blessed & grateful.” In the snap, the recently married model could be seen giving a thumbs-up as she wears a medical hair cover and has fiducials stickers placed on the head before an MRI to create a 3-D scan on the brain, and then used again during brain surgeries to guide the surgeon, affixed to her forehead.

Fans and fellow celebrity followers showered the post with heartfelt comments, within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform. Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns also commented “Beyond blessed. LOVED,” to which Meadow replied, “love you.”

For the unversed, Meadow lost her dad Paul Walker in a car accident on November 30, 2013. She has recently tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October. Paul Walkers’ ‘Fast and Furious’ co-stars including Jordana Brewster also attended the intimate wedding. Actor Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle, the role that is played by a father of the daughter.

