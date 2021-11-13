Headlines

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow reveals she had a tumour, shares photo from medical center

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker on Friday dropped a picture of herself on Instagram from the medical center

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2021, 05:56 PM IST

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker, for the first time, revealed that she has had a tumour, two years back. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a photo of herself in a medical center two years ago.

Meadow Walker on Friday dropped her picture of herself on Instagram. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye-bye tumor. Blessed & grateful.” In the snap, the recently married model could be seen giving a thumbs-up as she wears a medical hair cover and has fiducials stickers placed on the head before an MRI to create a 3-D scan on the brain, and then used again during brain surgeries to guide the surgeon, affixed to her forehead.

Fans and fellow celebrity followers showered the post with heartfelt comments, within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform. Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns also commented “Beyond blessed. LOVED,” to which Meadow replied, “love you.” 

For the unversed, Meadow lost her dad Paul Walker in a car accident on November 30, 2013. She has recently tied the knot with Louis Thornton-Allan on a beach in the Dominican Republic in October. Paul Walkers’ ‘Fast and Furious’ co-stars including Jordana Brewster also attended the intimate wedding. Actor Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle, the role that is played by a father of the daughter.

Earlier, ‘Fast & Furious’ star Vin Diesel had penned an open invite to Dwayne Johnson, urging him to return to the film franchise for its 10th part. In the invite, Diesel publicly requested Dwayne to let go of the hard feelings and reprise his role as Agent Lucas Hobbs in ‘Fast & Furious 10’

Reports of the tiff between Diesel and Dwayne first surfaced in 2016 when they clashed for the last time on the set of ‘The Fate of the Furious’. They have been exchanging barbs in the media ever since Dwayne made an Instagram post in 2016 referring to Diesel and in which he questioned his professionalism, reported The Hollywood Reporter. 

 

