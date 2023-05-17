Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHollywood
topStoriesenglish

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow says she talks to her late father through numbers, repeatedly watches his movies

Meadow Walker admitted that she repeatedly watches her late dad Paul Walker's movies to remind herself of the sound of his voice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow says she talks to her late father through numbers, repeatedly watches his movies
Credit: Meadow Walker/Instagram

The 24-year-old model Meadow, ​who will make a cameo appearance in Fast X, the upcoming movie in the Fast and Furious franchise, believes she remains connected to her dad, who died in a car accident in November 2013, aged 40, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking about their connection, Meadow told E! News, "For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favourite numbers. And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."

"Even yesterday, I was having a moment and then the clock bells started ringing. And I was like, 'OK, it's all good, it's gonna be OK'," Meadow recalled. Paul played the part of Brian O'Conner in the hit film franchise, and Meadow is now thrilled to be a part of Fast X. She shared, "For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening."

Meadow has enjoyed success as a model, and insists that it remains her "big passion." Despite this, Meadow suggested that she's open to shooting more movies in the future. She said, "I'm thinking about it. Modelling is my focus and that's my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit."

In November 2022, Meadow admitted that she repeatedly watches her late dad's movies to remind herself of the sound of his voice. She told the New York Post newspaper`s Page Six column, "They always say the first thing you forget about someone is their voice, so I'm fortunate enough to have his voice in many movies."

"I like to watch (his films) at night. For me, it brings me joy to talk about him and keep his spirit alive," she spilled. "Honestly, I just saw him as my dad, and I think he kept me very behind the scenes of everything, so I didn't realise how big his fan base was." (With inputs from IANS)

Read|Kangana Ranaut claims to have incurred Rs 30-40 crore loss for speaking up against politicians, ‘anti-nationals’

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Khushi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani attend Atif Aslam concert in Dubai
Nikki Tamboli channels her inner mermaid in blue sequinned gown, sexy photos go viral
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan Board 8th Result 2023: Know how to check result through SMS, websites
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.