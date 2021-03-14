'Passing the gauntlet back to you': Russo Brothers on 'Avatar' surpassing 'Avengers: Endgame' box office collections

Back in 2019, Avengers: Endgame created an uproar by surpassing the worldwide collections of Avatar. With this, Russo Brothers directorial became the Box Office King across the globe. Now that Avatar has been re-released in China, James Cameron's film has reigned supreme reign once again. Marvel Studios and Russo Brothers congratulated the makers of Avatar for achieving the feat once again with beautiful artwork shared on social media pages.

Russo Brothers shared a creative made by Boss Logic in which Avengers: Endgame is getting disintegrated like shown in the movie and the name Avatar replacing it. The post is captioned as "Passing the gauntlet back to you... @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic."

While Marvel Studios wrote, "Congratulations to @JimCameron, @JonLandau, and ALL of Na'vi Nation for reclaiming the box office crown! We love you, 3000. @OfficialAvatar."

When Avengers: Endgame had surpassed the box office collections of Titanic, Cameron wrote, "To Kevin and Everybody at Marvel, an iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took The Avengers to sink my Titanic. Everyone here at Lightstorm Entertainment salutes your amazing achievement. You've shown that the movie industry is not only alive and well, but it's also bigger than ever!"

Back in July 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige told fans at Comic-Con that Endgame was poised to reach the box office milestone. He also said Endgame probably would eventually lose the title to Cameron's next film.

Cameron is scheduled to release four Avatar sequels starting in December 2021. Disney this year acquired the Avatar franchise with its purchase of film and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.