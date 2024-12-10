Twenty years after The Simple Life, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie will reunite for The Encore.

Twenty years after redefining reality TV, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are back to delight fans with Paris & Nicole: The Encore, an NBC original mini-series premiering December 13th on Peacock Hub on JioCinema. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life, the three-part special will document Hilton and Richie’s reunion as they try to produce an operatic performance based on their self-coined phrase, “Sanasa”. The series follows their journey from revisiting their roots to diving headfirst into the sophisticated world of fine arts, blending high culture with their signature irreverence.

The OTT platform shared the announcement post with the poster, and wrote in the caption, "When Hilton & Richie meet Puccini, you get Sanasa. #TheEncore, streaming 13 December onwards, only on the Peacock Hub on JioCinema Premium."

Soon after the announcement post, several netizens commented on it. A netizen wrote, "The OG besties that I saw growing up as a teen." Another netizen wrote, "Finally a reunion we didn't expect, but always wanted." One of the netizens wrote, "Khoob sundar."

For the unversed, The Simple Life is an American reality television series led by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. The series depicts the two wealthy socialites, struggling to do menial, low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants, and working as camp counselors. The series premiered on December 2, 2003, on Fox, and concluded on August 5, 2007.

