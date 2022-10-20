Search icon
Paris Hilton goes desi as she promotes her perfume brand in Mumbai

Paris Hilton, the American socialite and international jet-setter, was busy promoting her fragrance, Ruby Rush, in Mumbai

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Wednesday, American socialite and international jet-setter Paris Hilton arrived in Mumbai to promote her fragrance brand, Ruby Rush. Her fans, who were waiting outside the airport with the flower bouquets, went crazy after seeing her.

On Thursday, Paris Hilton was busy promoting her fragrance, Ruby Rush, in the evening. For the product launch at the Phoenix Palladium mall in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai, Hilton chose the perfect attire -- a red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and sheer silver gloves, thereby bringing out the best of desi and chic moods.



She rounded off her look with emerald jewellery, red sunglasses, and open tresses. Prior to the event, she took to her Instagram to share a video of her trying different outfits. What`s interesting is that all the outfits in the video are Indian attires, designed by Indian designer, Shubhika of Papa Don`t Preach fashion label, as Paris wanted to bring out the essence of the Indian culture.

She sought help from her followers to choose the outfit for the Thursday evening launch event. She wrote in the caption: "Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. India In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio. Which one should I wear to my @ParisHiltonFragrances Launch today?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris touched down in Mumbai on Wednesday night for her stay of two days in the city. She was welcomed by scores of paparazzi, who were waiting for her at the arrival gate at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

Earlier, the actress revealed, “I wasn’t conceived in Paris. My mom had three names in mind, two of which were Paris and China. But she eventually chose Paris because she liked it more. My name is unique and fun. In fact, I have a friend in LA named India.”

Talking about Bollywood films, she said, “Bollywood seems fun and I have been offered a couple of Bollywood films. I do not mind working in Bollywood but only if the scripts interest me. Also, I’m on a short business trip this time so I will not be doing any chat shows.” Paris is currently working on her pop album, and a book and plans to start her own boutique hotels. “I want to make sarees a big hit in US,” she said. (With inputs from IANS)

 

