Clueless paparazzi say 'naam bata dena iska' as Hollywood star Penelope Cruz poses at NMACC gala in hilarious video

Penelope Cruz at the NMAC gala

The star-studded second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala saw action both outside the venue and inside. Major Bollywood and Hollywood stars showed off their sartorial choices on the pink carpet outside with names like Zendaya, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, and Penelope Cruz gracing the occasion. However famous these celebs may be to fans, they did leave the paparazzi at the event a bit confused.

A viral video shows Penelope Cruz – Oscar winner and huge Hollywood star – posing on the pink carpet outside the NMACC on Saturday night. What caught the fans attention was the conversation between the paparazzi clicking the pics at that moment. As Penelope poses for the shutterbugs, one photographer can be heard telling another, “Naam bata dena iska mere ko last mein (Just tell me her name at the end).”

Fans were left in splits at the candid conversation between the photographers and their cluelessness. “Name bata dena.. paps are very funny,” wrote one. Another wrote, “These desi paparazzi are something else.” One comment read, “I come here only for paps’ comments like these.”

Many fans, however, felt that it was disrespectful and unprofessional on the paparazzi’s part to not research about these stars before the event. “These paps should atleast learn their names man,” wrote one. Another added, “Hahaha yaar if you have such audio replace it with some song. It’s an insult to the artist standing and posing for you guys.” Though many others argued it was ‘virtually impossible’ for every photographer to know every Hollywood star.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated on Friday evening in a grand ceremony where Nita Ambani herself performed on stage and Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid were in the audience. Others in attendance at the mega event included Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and many more.