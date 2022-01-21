Pamela Anderson splits from husband Dan Hayhurst – Details inside

After barely over a year of marriage, Pamela Anderson has filed for divorce from her fifth husband, Dan Hayhurst. According to a report in IndianExpress.com, prior to their relationship worked as Anderson's bodyguard and contractor. After marrying on Christmas Eve in 2020, they'd been residing in her home country of Canada.

Page Six confirmed the split and cited a source as saying that things took a turn for the worse during the pandemic. “Dan turned out to be a bad to Pamela — he was unkind and unsupportive. After you spent two years living every second with someone, you get to know them better — and for worse. They got to know each other better, and in doing so, Pamela realized Dan is in fact not the one,” the source said, adding, “Things are not amicable at all between them at the moment, because she decided they had nothing in common, he didn’t treat her in the way she felt she wanted to be treated.”

Tommy Lee, the drummer for Motley Crue, was Anderson's first husband. They were married for two years, from 1995 to 1998, and have two children. From 2006 to 2007, she was married to Kid Rock. Rick Salomon was her second husband, from 2007 to 2008 and again from 2014 to 2015. She was most recently married for 12 days to Jon Peters, however, the marriage was annulled.

Anderson and Lee's tumultuous relationship will be depicted in the upcoming series Pam & Tommy, which will feature Lily James and Sebastian Stan. In India, the Hulu show will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.