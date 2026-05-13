Oscars 2027: Conan O'Brien to host Academy Awards for third consecutive year, details inside

The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and streamed live on Hulu.

Comedian Conan O'Brien will return to host the Oscars for the third consecutive year in 2027, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor have announced. O'Brien is set to reunite with producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who return as the show’s executive producers for the fourth consecutive year, while Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney will return as producers for a third time. Sweeney will also serve as a writer.

"We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars," said Kramer and Howell Taylor. "They are an incredible team and have produced such captivating, entertaining and heartfelt shows over the last two years. We are so grateful for their ongoing partnership as we honor our global film community -- and we look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humor."

Craig Erwich, President of Disney Television Group, praised O'Brien for creating remarkable energy around the Oscars. "His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year. We're proud to welcome him back and look forward to what he and the producing team deliver next," Erwich said.

Kapoor and Mullan said getting to work with O'Brien for a third year at the Oscars is really special. "He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show," said Kapoor and Mullan. "He's a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage. We're incredibly grateful to keep building this together and can't wait to share what's next."

O'Brien is best known for hosting the late-night talk shows Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. Before his more than two-decade hosting career, he served as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. Currently, O'Brien hosts the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast and the HBO travel show Conan O’Brien Must Go. He has won six Primetime Emmys and earned 33 nominations, including a nomination for his work on the Oscars.

The 99th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and aired in more than 200 territories worldwide.

READ | Alia Bhatt feels 'unapologetically filmy' in ivory corset saree at Cannes Film Festival 2026 - Watch viral video