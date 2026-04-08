FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar plagiarism row: Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft

63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details

Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates, venue, broadcast details for 99th and 100th ceremonies

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update

Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, When lawbreakers become lawmakers? 39% of them crorepatis

US-Iran ceasefire a sham? Hours after agreement Tehran’s Lavan oil refinery attacked, Kuwait, UAE hit by Iranian airstrikes; WATCH

GT vs DC, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill urged to bat aggressively like Yashasvi Jaiswal amid clash with Delhi Capitals

After ceasefire, Trump threatens 50% tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran

IPL 2026: Sunil Gavaskar slams foreign players, questions their commitment amid unavailability issues

Raaka story leaked: Allu Arjun- Atlee film is revenge saga, actor to play triple roles, will be seen as werewolf, scientist? Reddit post goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details

National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, When lawbreakers become lawmakers? 39% of them crorepatis

Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, 39% crorepatis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more

In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour

In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14

HomeHollywood

HOLLYWOOD

Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates, venue, broadcast details for 99th and 100th ceremonies

These two editions will be the final Oscars ceremonies to air on ABC before the broadcast shifts to YouTube from 2029. The Academy has also confirmed that the event will move from the Dolby Theatre to the Peacock Theatre starting in 2029, where it will continue for the next decade.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates, venue, broadcast details for 99th and 100th ceremonies
Oscars 2027 and 2028 dates announced
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the dates for the 99th and 100th Academy Awards, according to Variety. According to the publication, the 99th Oscars will be held on March 14, 2027, while the 100th Oscars will take place on March 5, 2028. Both ceremonies will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast will also be available in more than 200 regions worldwide.

These two editions will be the final Oscars ceremonies to air on ABC before the broadcast shifts to YouTube from 2029. The Academy has also confirmed that the event will move from the Dolby Theatre to the Peacock Theatre starting in 2029, where it will continue for the next decade.

The announcement also comes at a time when ABC is expanding its major event lineup. The network is set to broadcast the Grammy Awards in February 2027 under a new long-term deal, along with Super Bowl LXI the same month, Variety said. The most recent Oscars ceremony recorded 17.86 million viewers across ABC and Hulu, which was lower than the previous year's 19.7 million, according to the publication.

Meanwhile, the upcoming awards seasons are expected to see strong competition with several big films already in discussion. The Academy has also shared key dates for the 2026-2027 awards season. The eligibility period will begin on January 1, 2026, and end on December 31, 2026. The nominations will be announced on January 21, 2027, followed by the final ceremony on March 14, 2027. A host for the upcoming ceremonies has not yet been announced.

READ | Paresh Rawal reveals if Hera Pheri 3 controversy affected his friendship with Akshay Kumar: 'No bad blood between us'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar plagiarism row: Bombay High Court restrains filmmaker Santosh Kumar from accusing Aditya Dhar of script theft
Bombay HC bars filmmaker from accusing Aditya Dhar of stealing Dhurandhar script
63 km long National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur; how will it benefit commuters? Check details
National Highway 6 to reduce travel time to 30 minutes between Lucknow–Kanpur
Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates, venue, broadcast details for 99th and 100th ceremonies
Oscars 2027 and 2028: Academy announces dates for 99th and 100th ceremonies
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report, weather update
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-to-head record, team prediction, pitch report
Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, When lawbreakers become lawmakers? 39% of them crorepatis
Kerala Elections 2026: 38% candidates face criminal cases, 39% crorepatis
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour to modern style and more
In pics | Janhvi Kapoor turns heads in chic mini dresses: From blending glamour
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
In Pics | Nia Sharma looks stunning in a red rose dress on MTV Splitsvilla X6
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14, from KL Rahul vs Mohammed Siraj to Sameer Rizvi vs Rashid Khan
DC vs GT, IPL 2026: 4 player battles you can't miss in match 14
From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war
From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war
From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases that can surprise audience in 2026
From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster: 5 upcoming theatrical, OTT releases
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement