Donning an off-shoulder rose gold Ralph Lauren gown dripping in crystals, Selena happily posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez knows best how to catch attention with her fashion statement. A while ago, she arrived at the Academy Awards and looked gorgeous as ever.

Donning an off-shoulder rose gold Ralph Lauren gown dripping in crystals, Selena happily posed for shutterbugs on the red carpet. Styled by Molly Dickinson, Gomez's look was inspired by Sophia Loren -- and she even worked with the iconic superstar's tailor to customise her look, according to E! News correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, Page Six reported.

Selena Gomez shines at the 2025 #Oscars | : getty pic.twitter.com/SzCPCT8hm8 — Netflix (@netflix) March 2, 2025

The dazzling design's embellished with over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals, all sewn on by hand by a team of 12 artisans. The Emilia Perez star accessorised the spectacular piece with even more sparkle courtesy of Bulgari jewellery, including a stunning diamond choker necklace, matching earrings and two diamond rings (in addition to her sparkler from fiance Benny Blanco).

Though Gomez didn't receive an individual nomination for her role as Jessi Del Monte in "Emilia Perez," the musical-crime film scored 13 nods this evening, more than any other movie.

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage."

Timothee Chalamet, who has proved his box office drawing power with Dune and Wonka, was nominated for best actor for his chameleonic performance as Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

He will face off against The Brutalist star Adrien Brody, who became the youngest best actor winner in history at 29 for 2003's The Pianist. Other best actor nominees include Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)