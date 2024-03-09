Oscars 2024: Know when, where to watch 96th Academy Awards live in India

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Watch: Zomato women delivery partners get kurta as new uniform, viral video impresses internet

Meet Indian genius who became ‘world's most talented student’ at 9, she is from…

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG 5th Test: R Ashwin shines as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs to clinch series 4-1

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP reaches seat-sharing deal with Jana Sena and TDP in Andra Pradesh

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to become first Indian bowler to....

What is 33-year Ramadan cycle?

Indian cricketers to play 100 Tests & ODIs

Details of 8 RRTS corridors planned across India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

What Rakul Preet Chooses 'Marriage' Or 'Career' | Rapid Round | DNA Women Achievers Award 2024

Lionel Messi's Name Saves 90-Year-Old Argentinian Grandmother From Hamas Intruders: Report

YouTuber Sagar Thakur Claims Elvish Yadav Tried To Break His Spine And Make Him Physically Disabled

SRK, Salman, Deepika, Alia shower luxurious gifts on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, most expensive gift was given by..

This actress worked with many superstars, was first Indian to charge Rs 1 crore, got more money than Rajinikanth for..

Meet actor who did superhit film in 2001, then gave 27 flop films, is son of a superstar, his father is..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Oscars 2024: Know when, where to watch 96th Academy Awards live in India

Hosted by the seasoned Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the 96th Academy Awards have an exciting lineup, featuring films like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and even Barbie.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 01:56 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Oscars
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Oscars 2024 is just around the corner, bringing back the glitz and glam to Hollywood for the 96th Academy Awards! Get set to experience a night dedicated to celebrating the finest in cinema.

Hosted by the seasoned Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, this year's ceremony assures unforgettable moments. Curious about how to catch all the excitement live? Whether through live streaming or broadcast schedules, we've got your detailed guide on how to watch the Oscars 2024—unless, of course, you're lucky enough to have one of those rare tickets for an in-person visit.

Indian viewers can watch LIVE streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The show can also be watched on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star World. 

The 96th Academy Awards have an exciting lineup, featuring films like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and even Barbie. Get ready to be on the edge of your seats with anticipation as the event streams live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and is hosted at Ovation Hollywood.

Here are the details for watching the Oscars 2024 in various regions:

* Australia: Channel 7 and 7Plus streamer (10 a.m. local time)
* Canada: CTV and CTV.ca app (6:30 p.m. ET)
* New Zealand: Disney+ (time varies)
* United Kingdom: ITV1 and ITVX (10:15 p.m. London time)
* Europe: Various networks including Duo networks, Nova Television, Pickx+, HRT 1 and HRT 2, TV2, YLE Teema Fem, Canal+, ProSieben, and more.
* Asia: Disney+ Hotstar, Wowow, meWatch, Channel 5, CJ ENM, and more.
* Middle East & Africa: Yes Movies HD, MBC, Shahid Plus, DStv’s M-Net, and more.
* Latin America: TNT, CNN Chile, HBO Max, Azteca 7, Azteca 13, and more.
* Baltics, Bulgaria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine: Various local broadcasters and streaming platforms.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Flight, thriller on mysterious plane crash, to get its world TV premiere, here is when and where you can watch it

Meet Indian genius, who worked with IIT, NASA, went missing suddenly and found years later in...

Elon Musk to soon remove count of likes, reports from X posts

Master Coach Sathya's revolutionary 4C formula: Transforming Kannada business landscape

Meet actress who worked in superhit films with Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, did TV shows, then quit suddenly, is now..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement