Oscars 2024: Know when, where to watch 96th Academy Awards live in India

Hosted by the seasoned Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, the 96th Academy Awards have an exciting lineup, featuring films like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and even Barbie.

Oscars 2024 is just around the corner, bringing back the glitz and glam to Hollywood for the 96th Academy Awards! Get set to experience a night dedicated to celebrating the finest in cinema.

Hosted by the seasoned Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time, this year's ceremony assures unforgettable moments. Curious about how to catch all the excitement live? Whether through live streaming or broadcast schedules, we've got your detailed guide on how to watch the Oscars 2024—unless, of course, you're lucky enough to have one of those rare tickets for an in-person visit.

Indian viewers can watch LIVE streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The show can also be watched on Star Movies, Star Movies HD, and Star World.

The 96th Academy Awards have an exciting lineup, featuring films like Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon, and even Barbie. Get ready to be on the edge of your seats with anticipation as the event streams live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, and is hosted at Ovation Hollywood.

Here are the details for watching the Oscars 2024 in various regions:

* Australia: Channel 7 and 7Plus streamer (10 a.m. local time)

* Canada: CTV and CTV.ca app (6:30 p.m. ET)

* New Zealand: Disney+ (time varies)

* United Kingdom: ITV1 and ITVX (10:15 p.m. London time)

* Europe: Various networks including Duo networks, Nova Television, Pickx+, HRT 1 and HRT 2, TV2, YLE Teema Fem, Canal+, ProSieben, and more.

* Asia: Disney+ Hotstar, Wowow, meWatch, Channel 5, CJ ENM, and more.

* Middle East & Africa: Yes Movies HD, MBC, Shahid Plus, DStv’s M-Net, and more.

* Latin America: TNT, CNN Chile, HBO Max, Azteca 7, Azteca 13, and more.

* Baltics, Bulgaria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine: Various local broadcasters and streaming platforms.